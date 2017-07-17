ACTUS LOCALESSPORTS Kelly Slater forfait pour la Billabong pro Tahiti Veihi Tupai 2017-07-17 17 Juil 2017 Veihi Tupai 0 0 2 0 © WSL Le surfeur onze fois champion du monde s’est blessé au pied lundi lors d’une free-surf session, en marge de la J-Bay Open 2017. Dans une vidéo de la World surf league (WSL) il a déclaré : « C’est fichu pour J-Bay et Tahiti cette année. ». La J-Bay Open 2017, sixième étape du Championship tour, s’annonçait prometteur pour le Floridien. Il s’était qualifié pour le troisième tour après avoir battu Julian Wilson et Kanoa Igarashi au premier round. Sa blessure au pied vient briser ses espoirs de finir la compétition. Mais surtout « l’extraterrestre » ne participera pas à la Billabong pro Tahiti du mois prochain, dont il est pourtant le champion en titre… D’après la WSL, sa blessure est survenue après avoir pris un close-out, une vague qui s’est fermée et qui s’est écrasée tout le long. Sa planche de surf a alors frappé son pied sous l’eau et l’a brisé. Le champion aux 11 titres mondiaux a publié une radiographie de son pied sur son compte Instagram. You ever folded your entire foot backwards? If you try it sometime, this is what it might look like. I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash bounced the board back into my foot as I hit the closeout, taking all the pressure into the metatarsals. Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I’m giving birth out of my foot right now! I’m guessing surgery and 6 week holiday is in order. Not looking forward to 30 hour flight home before surgery though. Ouch! It sucks but so many people deal with such horrible things around this world everyday that a broken foot is pretty minor in the scheme of things. Sometimes a bad thing is a good thing. I’ll make the best of my time off. #ThatsGonnaLeaveAMark #INeedElephantTranquilizers Une publication partagée par Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) le 17 Juil. 2017 à 5h53 PDT Kelly Slater pense devoir passer par de la chirurgie avant environ six semaines de repos. « Mais avant, ajoute-t-il sur les réseaux sociaux, il y a 30 heures de vol avant de pouvoir rentrer à la maison… Ca craint, mais il y a tant de personnes qui font face à des choses horribles autour du monde qu’un pied cassé est assez mineur… ». Cliquez pour partager sur Facebook(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre)Cliquez pour partager sur Twitter(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre)Cliquez pour partager sur Google+(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre)Cliquez pour partager sur LinkedIn(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre)Cliquez pour envoyer par e-mail à un ami(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre)Cliquer pour imprimer(ouvre dans une nouvelle fenêtre) Tags:corona open j-bayKelly SlaterWSL